Tottenham Hotspur are the favourites to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid with Manchester United currently focused on seeing the Jadon Sancho deal sail through. United view Bale as an alternate option to Sancho and will only sign the Welshman if the Sancho deal fails. That has put Tottenham ahead on the race for the 31-year-old with Spurs manager Jose Mourinho a fan of the player and wants him at the club to ease the burden of scoring goals on Harry Kane. Bale has already informed Madrid of his desire to leave this summer and is keen on a return to the Premier League. Manchester United List Gareth Bale As Alternate Option for Jadon Sancho After Real Madrid Lowers Signing Fee.

Bale, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2013 for then world record £85.3, is ready to leave the Spanish giants after seven years and wants a return to the Premier League. Madrid have lowered their transfer fee for Bale from £90 million to £18m and are ready to sell. The defending La Liga champions have also offered to send the player on loan in a bid to reduce their humongous wage bill. Bale earns a massive £600,000-a-week salary and Madrid have offered to share his salary burden during the loan period. Gareth Bale Transfer News Latest Update: Real Madrid Star Wants To Leave Spanish Club.

United were initially reported to be favourites in pursuing the four-time Champions League winner. But Tottenham have now moved ahead in the race. According to a report from ESPN, United will only sign Bale if they fail to land Jadon Sancho this summer while Tottenham are fully focused on him. Bale is reportedly aware of the development and although he is keen on a move to Old Trafford, Bale knows the deal could be left late into the window or not take place at all if United sign Sancho.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a fan of the Wales international and has serious interest on him but will only make a move after dealing with the signing of Sancho. United have marked Sancho as their prime target in this transfer window but are yet to match Borussia Dortmund’s €120 million transfer fee demand. The Red Devils are playing a waiting game and have been slow in their attempt to reach an agreement with the German club.

Their profligacy to make a quick move in the transfer window have put Tottenham ahead with the London-based club also offering regular first-team football something Bale has been missing for the last two seasons. Reports suggest that the 31-year-old is ready to re-sign for Spurs and make a return to the club to ensure more playing time and key role in the team.

