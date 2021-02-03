India’s No 1 goalkeeper and Bengaluru FC custodian, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu celebrates his 29th birthday on February 3, 2021 (Wednesday). Sandhu is the first and only Indian to play in UEFA Europa League and also the first from the country to play a competitive game in the first team of a top-division European club. Sandhu currently plays for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League and has already lifted the ISL title with them once in four seasons at the club. Apart from the ISL title, Gurpreet has also lifted the Super Cup title with BFC. As he turns 29, take a look at some lesser-known facts about the goalkeeper. Odisha FC Sack Head Coach Stuart Baxter After His 'Rape' Remark Following Jamshedpur Loss.

Born in Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab, Gurpreet started playing football after joining St. Stephen’s Academy at the age of 8. His long stature made Gurpreet a lethal presence between the sticks. He was soon playing for the Punjab U16s and joined the youth team of East Bengal in 2009. After signing his professional contract with the Kolkata-based club, Gurpreet was sent out on loan to Pailan Arrows for a season. He returned and made his debut for East Bengal before moving to Europe after signing a deal with Stabaek.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was born in Chamkaur, Punjab on February 3, 1992

He took up football after joining St. Stephens Academy when he was eight-year-old

Gurpreet’s first professional contract was with East Bengal. He signed the contract at the age of 18

In 2014, Gurpreet scripted history after signing a deal with Norway’s top-division club Stabaek

After joining Stabaek, Gurpreet became the first Indian to play a competitive match for a top-division European club

Gurpreet is also only the fifth Indian footballer to play at a professional European club

He is the first Indian footballer to play in the UEFA Europa League. Gurpreet achieved the feat on June 30, 2016, when he started against Quay Nomads in the Europa League qualifying round

Gurpreet returned to India in 2017 after mutually terminating his contract with Stabaek. In four seasons with the Norwegian club, Gurpreet made only 11 appearances. Lack of minutes was thought to be the main reason for the shot-stopper leaving Europe. Gurpreet joined Bengaluru FC on return to India and has been at the club since.

