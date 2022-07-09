Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech has dropped a hint on his future at the London club when he made a post on Instagram about taking control of his career. The winger has been linked with a move away from Chelsea due to differences with manager Thomas Tuchel. Taking to Instagram, Ziyech wrote, "I have reached a point in my life where I feel that the time is right for me to take full control of my professional future."Cristiano Ronaldo Not in Manchester United’s Pre-Season Tour Squad Amidst Growing Transfer Speculations

"I want negotiations and decisions about my career to be made by me. So moving forward, my team and I, together without legal representatives, will handle the business side of things. Professional interest should be directed to the contact info in my bio. I remain incredibly grateful for your continued support," he further added. He also said that he would be no longer represented by Nakhli Mondial, his former agent.

Here's His Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakim Ziyech (@hziyech)

Ziyech, much like his former Chelsea teammate Romelu Lukaku, can leave the club with AC Milan reportedly being his destination.

The Moroccan star had scored eight goals last season in a total of 44 appearances he made for the club. He could be in pursuit of a more permanent role next summer in a club where he would start regularly. At Chelsea, Tuchel have preferred the likes of Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz ahead of the former Ajax man.

