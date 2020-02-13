Hakim Ziyech Transfer News Update: Moroccan Midfielder Set to Join Chelsea Next Summer, Say Reports

Hakim Ziyech of Ajax FC Celebrates a Goal (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Ajax midfielder Hakim Ziyech will move to Chelsea next June after both clubs agreed on a deal for the Moroccan midfielder. Both clubs are believed to have finalised a €45m transfer fee for the 26-year-old, who was instrumental in leading Ajax to a domestic double and the Champions League semi-finals last season. Ziyech was a potential target for the Blues in the January transfer window but couldn’t break a deal with the Edervisie club refusing to sell their player mid-season. Ajax currently lead the Eredivisie 2019-20 points table and although they have endured European disappointment after getting demoted to the Europa League, Ziyech has contributed heavily with eight goals and 11 assists already to his name. Edinson Cavani Transfer News: PSG Forward's Desire to Leave French Club Sparks Interest form Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard.

According to a report from Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, the Netherlands powerhouse and Chelsea have agreed on a deal around the €45m to shift the Moroccan midfielder to the Premier League. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano also echoed the same sentiments. “Hakim Ziyech is set to sign with Chelsea. Total agreement on personal terms reached - his contract is almost ready. Chelsea will pay €45M to Ajax,” said the Italian journalist in a tweet.

Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea Confirmed

Hakim Ziyech is set to sign with Chelsea. Total agreement on personal terms reached - his contract is almost ready. Chelsea will pay €45M to Ajax. 🔵🇲🇦 #CFC #Chelsea #Ajax #Ziyech — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2020

Reports, however, claim that while both clubs have agreed a transfer fee in principle and Chelsea have also agreed personal details with the player, Ziyech’s transfer will only be proceeded with if Frank Lampard’s side manages to stay in the Champions League. Champions League is an “important condition” for the player and his representatives said the Dutch tabloid.

Meanwhile, Ajax coach has confirmed the club’s ongoing talks with Chelsea regarding a move for Ziyech. "Ziyech to Chelsea? A transfer was coming, we expected it to happen," head coach Erik ten Hag told Fox Sports. "And I actually already expected this one or two years earlier. And each time it was: ‘Wow, he stayed again’. We are just happy that we will still have him until the end of the season.”

Should the transfer happen, Hakim Ziyech could become Lampard’s first signing ever since the former Chelsea player took over the reins at the club last summer. Lampard, who saw his first transfer window with the club go stale, was heavily criticised for failing to put a deal through in January after the club has prised away with millions to appeal the 18-month transfer ban and paid hefty amounts in fine.