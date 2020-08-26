Harry Maguire has been convicted after he had a brawl at the bar in Greece. He was convicted for 21 months after he was embroiled in a spat and was arrested last week following the incident. Now the persecution lawyer has also said that it was lack of apology that a simple apology could have saved him from an appearance in the court. The lawyer went on to say that had Maguire, his brother Joe and friend Christopher Sharman, apologised to police officers they may not have ended up in court and slammed his un-sportsmanlike behaviour. The persecution lawyer Dr Ioannis Paradissis demanded an apology. Harry Maguire Sentenced for 21 Months & 10 Days After a Brawl at Mykonos Bar in Greece, This Is What Suspended Manchester United Defender Has to Say.

But Maguire's brother Laurence Maguire said that Manchester United Captain won't apologise. He went on to tweet and said, "Absolute no chance Harry will be apologising. Daisy and no one in the group was interviewed by the police." The lawyer during an interview revealed that Instead of asking for an apology, instead of saying they're sorry because we do understand that you can sometimes - especially if you've been drinking or on holiday - something bad can happen. Check out the tweet below:

Absolute no chance Harry will be apologising. Daisy and no one in the group was interviewed by the police 🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/Ju8YIOyk1W — Laurence Maguire (@_lozmaguire) August 26, 2020

"Until today, no apology was received. The Maguire brothers and the third person have said that it was the policeman - that because of police brutality and because the police tried to drag them forcefully which of course was a total lie," he said.

