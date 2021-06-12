Euro 2020 or European Championship is all set to kick-off with Turkey vs Italy match. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020 live streaming online and TV telecast, then continue reading. Euro 2020 Day 1 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST and Upcoming Fixtures.

This is going to be a Group A clash Switzerland and Wales other two teams in completing the group. Italy are unbeaten against Turkey and have won seven out of ten matches. These two teams last time met in 2006 and the game ended in a 1-1 draw.

When Is Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020? Know Date And Venue?

The Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 football match will be held on June 12, 2021 (Friday midnight). The match will be held at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Turkey vs Italy Euro 2020: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Burak Yilmaz And Other Key Players To Watch For.

How To Watch Turkey vs Italy UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming And Live Telecast in India?

Sony Sports holds the official broadcast rights of Euro 2020 in India and will be showing live action from the competition. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam for Turkey vs Italy football match. Those unable to watch on their TV sets, can turn to online platform, SonyLiv to catch the live online streaming of Euro 2020 on its website and app.

