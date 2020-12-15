Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: An unbeaten Hyderabad FC will chase their second win when they play SC East Bengal in their next ISL 2020-21 fixture. Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match is ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday). Robbie Fowler’s East Bengal registered their first point after holding Jamshedpur FC to a goalless draw in their previous match but are still searching for their maiden win in the Indian Super League. HFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Both sides have been plagued by injuries but Hyderabad FC have started the season well and six points from their first four matches without facing a defeat. They started the season with 1-0 win over Odisha FC and have played three consecutive draws in their last three. SC East Bengal, on the other, debuted in ISL 2020-21 with three successive defeats before registering their first point in the goalless draw against Jamshedpur.

When is Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The match will take place on December 15, 2020 (Tuesday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi to live telecast the match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

The match will also be available online. Fans, who are not able to watch the Hyderabad FC vs SC East Bengal match live on television can follow it live online. Disney+Hotstar, the media streaming partner for Star, will be live streaming the ISL 2020-21 match online for fans in India.

