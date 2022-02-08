Manchester United suffered a latest setback in their tumultuous season when they were knocked out by Championship side Middlesbrough. It marked yet another setback in the club which has failed to win a trophy for five years now. Next up for the Red Devils is Burnley in the League with Ralf Rangnick’s men looking to consolidate their fourth place. Qualifying for the Champions League is crucial for the team as they need to invest in quality players next season and will surely impact their appeal to attract top talent. Burnley are rock bottom in the points table and are in real danger of bowing out of tier one football. A win against a side short of confidence is within reach and this will get them going. Mason Greenwood Loses Nike Sponsorship After Arrest, Sporting Brand Said They Are 'Deeply Concerned by the Disturbing Allegations’.

Ashley Barns is a doubt for the game owing to fitness issues while Charlie Taylor is just back in first team training and lacks match fitness. Jay Rodriguez and Wout Weghorst in attack need the services from midfield which has looked flat so far in the campaign. Ashley Westwood will look to use his passing range to keep thing moving for the home side, who are devoid of creativity in games.

Paul Pogba was brilliant against Middlesbrough and will look to continue his good run. Fred and Alex Telles have tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford take up the wings with Cristiano Ronaldo playing as the no 9. Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire make up the centre back pairing for the reds and they have looked good in the last two matches. Rift in Manchester United Dressing Room Intensifies Over Decision to Leave Out Mason Greenwood.

When is Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Burnley vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 will be played at the Turf Moor in Burnley. The game will be held on February 09, 2022 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Burnley vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2021-22 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Burnley vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Burnley vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar. Manchester United may been going through a poor run of form but they have enough quality about them to beat Burnley.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 12:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).