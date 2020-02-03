ISL 2019/20: FC Goa Appoint Former Indian International Clifford Miranda as Interim Manager

Clifford Miranda and Derrick Pereira (Photo Credits: Twitter/FC Goa)

Former Indian international Clifford Miranda has been named as the interim manager by FC Goa until the end of the season. FC Goa are currently second on the Indian Super League points table just behind ATK on the basis of the goal difference. The ISL franchise parted ways with former manager Sergio Lobera and his assistants Jesus Tato and Manuel Sayabera earlier in the week. The Gaurs had a successful period under the Spaniard, winning the Super Cup and finishing runner’s up in last season’s ISL. Lobera was in charge of the club for two and a half seasons. Indian Super League 2019–20 Points Table Updated: ATK Thrash Jamshedpur FC 3-0 Reclaim Top Spot in Team Standings.

FC Goa in an official announcement on February 3, 2020 (Monday) announced Clifford Miranda as their interim manager and will work under the guidance of Derrick Pereira, who was appointed as the technical director last season. Pereira has been with the club for the last three seasons, serving as Assistant Coach in 2017/18 before taking a role in the clubs hierarchy. Clifford Miranda, on the other hand, was the assistant coach and was in charge of the Development Team until last season. Club President, Akshay Tandon welcomed the appointment by saying ‘We are confident in the abilities of our coaching staff to lead the team to a successful finish to the 2019/20 campaign. Derrick and Clifford have been with FC Goa for a few years and possess a deep understanding of the club and our philosophy. They have demonstrated the same with their past performances in the First team as well as at the youth levels.’ Meanwhile, Roma Cullinera has been named as the Strength & Conditioning Coach.

Clifford Miranda was one of the most important players in the Indian national team during his time. He won the SAFF Championship twice along with the AFC Challenge Cup. He has been successful at the domestic level as well, winning five I-League titles with his beloved Dempo SC. FC Goa’s first match will be against Hyderabad on February 5, 2020 (Wednesday).