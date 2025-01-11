Guwahati (Assam), Jan 10: Khaiminthang Lhungdim scored a late equaliser to help Punjab FC hold NorthEast United FC to a 1-1 draw and end their losing streak with a timely comeback in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Friday night. Punjab FC kept 49.8% of the possession and took two shots on target, but an 82nd-minute equaliser by Khaiminthang Lhungdim proved enough for them to break their four-game-long losing streak and settle for a point. ISL 2024–25: Mohammedan SC Look To End Five-Game Goalless Run Against Bengaluru FC.

The Highlanders were on the offensive in the opening 30 minutes, with their key creative outlet Jithin M.S., who has five assists to his name this season, having the chance to score his first goal of the season as he missed a header from close distance from inside the six-yard box. The home team dissected the visitors’ defence with admirable ease, resulting in Alaaeddine Ajaraie starting the sequence at the edge of the box with a pass to an unmarked Buanthanglun Samte, who sprinted ahead and crossed in the ball to Jithin precisely. Jithin’s header missed the target on the right side, despite being in such proximity to the net.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute through Ajaraie, who showed tremendous finishing instincts in the final third. Melroy Melwin Assisi tried to clear a long ball hurled into the Punjab FC defence, but the ball went straight to Macarton Nickson who was extensively away from the box. Nickson, however, spotted gaps in the Highlanders’ defence and rushed into a long-range effort that had to be saved by Punjab FC’s Muheet Shabir Khan in the bottom left corner. The ball, however, rebounded to Ajaraie, who carefully evaded being caught offside and tapped the ball into the bottom right corner to open the scoring. Punjab FC embraced the NorthEast United FC method to commence the second half. Nihal Sudheesh produced a dazzling run down the right flank, entering the 18-yard box, before laying a pass for Filip Mrzljak. The latter tried to meet Luka Majcen with a quick one-two, but his pass bumped into Muthu Mayakannan, who couldn’t control possession.

Majcen was quick to get to the end of the delivery but didn’t generate enough power behind the shot, as a charging Gurmeet Singh saved the effort in the 50th minute. Punjab FC benefitted from the introduction of fresh legs as the game entered its final stages. Muhammad Suhail F came on the pitch in the 75th minute and made an impact seven minutes later. Picking up the ball on the left flank, he outpaced the NorthEast United FC defensive line, explored a yard of space, and burst into the attacking third before initiating a shot that required a diving Gurmeet to block it. The goalkeeper didn’t make a clear save though and the ball fell at the feet of Khaiminthang Lhungdim on the right side of the box. Lhungdim showed fine finesse in his finishing, placing the ball into the bottom right corner, with the ball swerving past the entire Highlanders’ backline and securing a point for the visitors. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal ISL 2024–25 Preview: Red and Gold Brigade Banks on Dribbling Tactics To Make Difference Against Dominant Mariners in Kolkata Derby.

Mrzljak pressed for a winner in the added time of the second half, receiving a free-kick from Asmir Suljic outside the box. He didn’t engage in any further passing, with time running out, and instead launched a power-packed shot that missed the target on the left. Punjab FC resorted to the defensive in the finishing few minutes though, with goal-scorer Lhungdim getting sent off immediately afterwards for a second yellow card, reducing them to finish the game with 10 men on the field. NorthEast United FC will next play FC Goa on January 14, whereas Punjab FC are slated to lock horns with Mumbai City FC on January 16.

