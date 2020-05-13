Serie A Propose June 13 As Possible Return Date, Await Government Approval: Report

Serie A (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After La Liga and Bundesliga, Italian Serie A are also looking at a possible date for their return. As discussed in a recent meeting, a provisional date of 13 June has been selected by all the 20 clubs for the league to return from its coronavirus suspension. It is being reported that government approval is still required before they can officially confirm the return of the league on the desired date. The league was suspended mid-March as all sporting events in the country were put on hold. Serie A Clubs Allowed to Resume Individual Training of Players from May 4 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

The league had a meeting with all the clubs on Wednesday (May 13, 2020), where a large majority opted for June 13 as a possible return date, rather than the other option, June 20. ‘Regarding the resumption of the sporting activity, the date of June 13 June for the resumption of the championship was indicated, in accordance with government decisions and in accordance with the medical protocols for the protection of players and all professionals,’ read a statement from Serie A as reported by Goal. CR7, Son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Practise Football in Garden Ahead of Return to Juventus Training Session.

Several footballing competitions around the world are looking to restart the 2019-20 campaign as they hope to finish the season as soon as possible. German league will resume behind closed doors on May 16, 2020 (Saturday) while, La Liga are looking to return on June 12 as several teams have started their training sessions. Meanwhile, football leagues in France and the Netherlands have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Speaking of Serie A, Juventus currently hold a one-point lead over second-placed Lazio and are nine points ahead of Inter Milan in third. The record-Italian champions are looking to secure their ninth-straight domestic league title. While clubs such as Brescia, SPAL, Lecee and Genoa are involved in a relegation battle.