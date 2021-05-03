Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against Udinese in Serie A 2021, saved Juventus from the blushes and led the team to a 2-1 win. Post this it was claimed by the Italian media that the Portugal star has now saved Andrea Pirlo's job at least for a week. Ronaldo's last-minute goal at the 83rd and 86th minute of the game came in quite handy for the Bianconeri. There have been rumours of Juventus planning to sack Andrea Pirlo and it is reported widely that the team is about to get Max Allegri as the replacement of their former player. Cristiano Ronaldo Tops the List of Scoring Most Number of Match Winning Goals In Europe’s Top 5 Leagues.

Andrea Pirlo had no prior managerial experience and getting him was a big risk taken by the Bianconeri. Talking about team Juventus, they have had quite a sour season. For the first time in nine years, Juventus could not become the Serie A champion and Inter Milan was actually crowned as one. The team was also ousted from the Champions League 2021 from the round of 16. The team lost to teams like Benevento and thus hurt them quite drastically. Talking about their game last night against Udinese, the team took a lead right within the first 10 minutes of the match.

At one point in time, it almost looked that Juventus would only lose the game from thereon. But a couple of goals from Cristiano Ronaldo saved the day for Juventus. The team is now placed on number three of the points table with 69 points in their kitty.

