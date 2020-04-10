Ivan Rakitic Gets Roasted Again After Barcelona Introduced Quarantine Game on Social Media, Fans Still Angry Over His Picture Alongside Lionel Messi

Ivan Rakitic and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

Ivan Rakitic is not having a very good time with the fans at Barcelona as he once again got roasted on social media by Lionel Messi fans. The ardent followers of Messi didn’t seem to have taken his picture lightly and they once again took a jibe at Rakitic. So here’s exactly what happened. Amid quarantine, the official account of Barcelona is finding ways to keep the fans hooked to their social media page. Now they introduced a quarantine game in which they asked the netizens on whom do they want to get locked down?

The Barcelona players were divided into various into five groups. Each house consisted of four players and Rakitic was placed in house 1 alongside Gerard Pique, Samuel Umiti and Luis Suarez. Now, many netizens chose house one so that they could kick out the mid-fielder from the house. Seems that they still haven’t forgotten the snap which featured Rakitic getting a successful tackle against Lionel Messi during Argentina vs Croatia, 2018 FIFA World Cup. Check out the tweet by Barcelona and then the reactions below:

Reactions

House 1 to beat the F out of rakitic 🤬 — Jatin (@jatinmenghanii) April 9, 2020

Another one

House 1 but if (griezmann🕺🏻) instead of (rakitic 💅🏽) otherwise It is better for me to sit in my house 🤷🏽‍♂️😂 — A.Aqeel (@4ALIAQEEL) April 10, 2020

One without Rakitic

The one without Ivan Rakitic — 𝐙𝐚𝐜 (@blaugrinho) April 9, 2020

Oppss

1, so that I can knock that Racist Bastard out cold! — Himanshu R. Chaubal (@fergie_faithful) April 10, 2020

Even yesterday, many fans of Barcelona thought that this could be his last season and took the snap as an insult. The mid-fielder was trolled brutally by the netizens. Looks like Messi fans will surely forget the incident soon enough and are in no mood to forgive Rakitic.