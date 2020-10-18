Borussia Dortmund chief Hans-Joachim Watzke has claimed Manchester United ‘misjudged’ their move for Jadon Sancho but refused to rule out a future sale of the England international. Sancho was United’s priority this summer but the Premier League club failed to negotiate a deal for the 20-year-old after refusing to meet Dortmund’s demand of 120 million Euros. Sancho had already agreed terms for a five-year deal with the Old Trafford hierarchy but the deal could not be completed as Dortmund refused to lower their valuation and United did not want to pay such a high fee under the current circumstances amidst COVID-19 pandemic. Jadon Sancho Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Must Wait Till Summer of 2021 To Sign Borussia Dortmund Winger.

Dortmund had also set an October 5 deadline for United and other clubs to pay the transfer fee and complete the signing of Sancho but the Bundesliga club’s sporting director Michael Zorc has revealed the club would have allowed Sancho to leave had their demands been met. Juan Mata Turned Down Multi-Million Mega Offer From Saudi Arabia to Remain at Manchester United This Summer: Reports.

"We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door closed," Zorc was quoted by Goal as telling Sky Germany.

Club chief executive Watzke said they had made their position and demands clear for the transfer of Sancho and had already informed that their stance will not change toward the end of the transfer window. "They (united) misjudged the situation. We would be more willing to compromise. We had a clear line and will continue to do so next summer,” said Watzke although he didn’t mention United directly. "In this industry, you can never say that a player is completely unsellable."

Watzke also said Dortmund were certain Sancho will remain at the club this season. "I heard and read everywhere in the spring that Sancho was gone. But he's here. We had an agreement with him and it didn't look like that."

United ended up buying teenagers Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo after failing to land Sancho on transfer deadline day. The latter will join the club from Atalanta in January. The Red Devils are reported to reignite their interest on Sancho in the January transfer window. But once again Dortmund are confident they will not allow Sancho to leave Germany in the middle of the season.

Sancho, 20, still has three years remaining in his current contract with Dortmund and has been an important player for the club in recent times. He has already scored a goal and assisted twice in the first four Bundesliga matches this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 06:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).