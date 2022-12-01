Japan blew a golden opportunity of knocking Germany out of the World Cup and enhanced their chance of making it to the next round when they lost to Costa Rica in their last game. Next up for them is Spain at Khalifa International Stadium where a win is needed by the Asian side to make it to the next round. Group E is delicately poised now with Spain on top with four points followed by Japan and Costa Rica with 3 points each. Spain will consider themselves unlucky not to win against Germany, a contest they dominated from start to finish. They already have a 7-0 win under their belt, achieved against Costa Rica and the confidence level of the squad is sky high. FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E Points Table Updated Live: Spain Consolidate Top Spot With 1–1 Draw Against Germany.

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Hiroki Sakai are struggling with hamstring issues and may miss out on the game for Japan. Maya Yoshida and Ko Itakura in the Japanese backline will have to be at their toes throughout the game with Spain boasting of a brilliant attack. Ao Tanaka and Hidemasa Morita in midfield may find it difficult to win back possession and it is imperative they keep their work rate high to counter Spain’s technical superiority.

Sergio Busquets is set to be rested for Spain and this will lead to Rodri starting as the central defensive midfielder. Gavi is injured creating an opening for Koke to partner Pedri as the attacking midfielder. Alvaro Morata led the attack for the 2010 champions with Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres on the wings. FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get Football Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

