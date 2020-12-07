Paris Saint-Germain forward Jese Rodriguez has been sacked by the club after a sex scandal involving him and his wife’s friend came to light. Rodriguez, a Real Madrid academy graduate and former player at the club, has been accused of allegedly cheating on his wife Aurah Ruiz with her model-friend Rocio Amar. Rodriguez joined PSG from Madrid in 2016 and had a contract at the club until June 30, 2021. But the contract has now been terminated with six months still remaining. Rodriguez, 27, has had a troubled marriage with partner Aurah Ruiz but they had reconciled before the sex scandal surfaced. Kerala-Based Businessman to Build Museum in Memory of Diego Maradona With Gold Sculpture of Argentine Football Legend.

“Paris Saint-Germain and Jese have agreed to terminate the player's contract, which expires on June 30, 2021,” a statement from the club read. “Aged 27, the native of Las Palmas (Canary Islands) arrived in Paris during the summer of 2016. In the Red and Blue jersey, Jese will have played 18 games and scored 2 goals, in all competitions, winning 1 Championship of France (2020), 1 Coupe de la Ligue (2017) and 1 Champions Trophy (2017). Paris Saint-Germain wish Jese the best in the rest of his professional career.” Barcelona vs Juventus, UCL 2020-21: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Resume Rivalry, Could It Be For the Final Time?

The sex scandal came to light after Amar posted audio clips of their conversation on her Instagram page in which Jese can be heard calling his wife ‘crazy’ and ‘boring’. She also revealed she had ‘sexual encounters’ with Jese at a Madrid nightclub when they had met.

Jese and his wife Aurah split up in January 2018 after a legal battle over the custody of their son Nyan. But the couple had later reconciled. The marriage, however, could once again be on the rocks after Jese was accused of cheating on his wife and infidelity with her friend, Rocio Amar.

This is, however, not the first time he has been in trouble off the field. Earlier in September, he was accused of breaching coronavirus rules and violating the COVID-19 protocols of PSG club after being pictured partying at a luxury villa in Gran Canaria. The party was to celebrate his wife’s birthday. Videos from the event, however, showed guests violating social distancing norms and breaching the rules.

He had only played 22 minutes this season for PSG after returning from his loan spell at Sporting CP in the summer. Since joining the French champions in 2016 from childhood club Real Madrid, Jese had only made 18 appearances for the club and had spent a major part of his time on loan at different clubs, including Stoke City and Real Betis. But with his form deteriorating and off-the-field incidents taking precedence, PSG decided to terminate his contract.

