One of the most successful football managers in German history, Joachim Low celebrates his 61st birthday today (February 3, 2021). The former Frankfurt and Stuttgart player is one of the most decorated coaches and has led Germany to World Cup and Confederation Cup triumphs. So as Joachim Low turns a year older, we take a look at major trophies won by the German national team under his management.

Born in West Germany, Joachim Low started his playing career with Bundesliga 2 club SC Freiburg in 1978 and is second on the list of most goals scored for the club. Low also represented Frankfurt and Karlsruher SC in the Bundesliga. His maiden stint at management came at VFB Stuttgart, where he took over the role first as caretaker and then a permanent manager. He led the club to DFB Pokal triumph but his major achievement was with the national team guiding them to World Cup and Confederation Cup wins.

2017 Confederations Cup

This was Joachim Low’s second trophy as the manager of the German national team. Die Mannschaft were completely dominant in the competition, remaining unbeaten on route to their maiden Confederations Cup triumph. Germany defeated Chile in the finals to be crowned as the champions, putting an end to Brazil’s winning run in the tournament.

2014 World Cup

Joachim Low made Germany world champions again after more than two decades as Die Mannschaft won their fourth crown. Germany, who before this, had failed to live up to the expectations in international competitions finally delivered. Joachim Low’s side defeated Lionel Messi’s Argentine in the finals to win their first trophy after the German reunification.

