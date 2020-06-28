London, June 28: Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann said that Jurgen Klopp has helped the club go five years ahead of their arch-rivals Manchester United. Liverpool sealed their first English top flight title win in 30 years and their first ever Premier League title when Manchester City lost 2-1 to Chelsea on Friday. Hamann, who made 191 competitive appearances for Liverpool, said United have now fallen "five years" behind the Anfield giants and Klopp may have knocked them out off their perch.

"When I was a player, the club everyone wanted to join was Manchester United. You knew that signing for United guaranteed you winners' medal," Hamann is quoted as saying by The Mirror. "They were the biggest club, the club that everyone inside and outside England spoke about. Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Reveals Reason for Roberto Firmino’s Apology After 1–0 Win Over Tottenham Hotspur.

"Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, United have suffered on the pitch," he added. "And with perfect timing Jurgen Klopp has come in and made Liverpool the club everyone wants to join. "In that respect, he has knocked United off their perch."

Hamann however admitted that he is not sure if Liverpool can now dominate the Premier League the way United did in their heydays. "I am not sure Liverpool will dominate the Premier League like United did - because Manchester City and Pep Guardiola will have something to say about that.

"But Liverpool are five years ahead of United - and London's big clubs are even further behind. Klopp has four years left on his contract a" and by the time that is up he will want to get past United's 20 titles and also win the Champions League again."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 06:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).