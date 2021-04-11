Juventus and Genoa will be pitting their wits against each other in the Serie a 2020-21 match which will be held at the Juventus Training Centre in Turin. On one hand, where Juventus looks to keep up with their winning spree, Genoa who is placed in the middle of the points table and will be looking to seal a win. In this article, we shall be having a look at the Dream11 Team for midfielders, strikers and defenders. This will help you build your playing XI. But before that let's have a look at the Serie A 2020-21 points table. Cristiano Ronaldo Included in 24-Member Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Genoa, Check Predicted Starting Line-Up For JUVS vs GEN.

Juventus is placed on number three of the points table with 59 points. Out of 29 games played by the team, Juventus has won 19 matches with four losses and the remaining games have ended up with a draw. Inter Milan still leads on the table with 71 points in their kitty. Milan is placed on number two with 63 points. Now, let's have a look at the Dreaam11 team below:

Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) must be your keeper for this clash.

Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Danilo da Silva (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Cristian Zapata (GEN), Andrea Masiello (GEN) must be your defenders for this game.

Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Chiesa (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Davide Zappacost (GEN), Miha Zajc (GEN) must be your midfielders.

Juventus vs Genoa, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Mattia Destro (GEN) must be your forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be your captain for this game while Cristian Zapata (GEN) can be named as the vice-captain.

