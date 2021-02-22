Juventus have dropped down to 6th in the Italian Serie A points table and currently trail league leaders Inter Milan by 11 points. Although they have two games in hand, Juventus’ patchy form makes it difficult for them to defend the title with each passing matchday week. Next up for the Bianconeri is Crotone at home, the rock bottom-ranked team of the league. Andrea Pirlo’s men come into the contest on the back of two successive defeats, heightening the tension around the squad. Opponents Crotone look like getting relegated this season, and it will take a special effort from them to beat the drop. Juventus versus Crotone will be telecasted on the Sony Ten Network and streamed on Sony Liv app from 1:15 AM IST. JUV vs CRT Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Juventus skipper Giorgio Chiellini suffered a calf injury in the game against FC Porto and has now been ruled out of the Crotone clash. Merih Demiral is likely going to partner Matthijs de Light at the centre back position with Danilo and Alex Sandro as the full-backs. Rodrigo Bentancur is the mainstay in midfield for the hosts, while Aaron Ramsey should also get a run in the starting eleven. From now on, it is Cristiano Ronaldo pairing up with Dejan Kulusevski in a 4-4-2 formation. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. Cristiano Ronaldo Crashes Into Juventus Team-Mate Alex Sandro While Attempting A Dribble Against Porto.

When is Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Juventus vs Crotone match in Serie A 2020-21 will take place on February 23, 2021 (Tuesday Mid-Night). The match will be played at the Juventus Stadium and it is scheduled to begin at 1:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Juventus vs Crotone match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Juventus vs Crotone match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

Ahmad Benali, Giuseppe Cuomo and Koffi Djidji are not part of the travelling squad for Crotone. Junior Messias is one of the most talented players they have in attack, and he will line up as a playmaker, occupying the space between midfield and forward line. Adam Ounas and Samuel Di Carmine need support from midfield else, they could be mute spectators in the final third for the majority of the game.

Juventus are too good a team to not win against Crotone, and they should achieve this comfortably with 3-0 margin.

