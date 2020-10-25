Juventus have announced a 21-member squad for their Serie A 2020-21 match against Verona. The defending Serie A champions are still missing Cristiano Ronaldo and midfielder Weston Mckennie. Both tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine. Ronaldo, who tested coronavirus positive on national duty with Portugal returned with a positive result after a second test and will undergo a third COVID-19 test on Tuesday. He is expected to be out of action for at least another seven days and is set to miss Juventus’ UEFA Champions League home match against Barcelona. JUV vs VER Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs Verona Football Match.

Paulo Dybala, who came off the bench against Shakhtar Donetsk for his first appearance of the season, was also included in the 21-man squad. Alvaro Morata, who scored both the goals in the 2-0 win over Donetsk, is expected to start again. Summer signing Arthur, who was left out against Shakhtar has also been included. Check out the full squad here. Juventus vs Verona Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Free Live Telecast of Serie A 2020–21 on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Juventus Announce 21-Member Squad for Verona Match

Juventus, meanwhile, will hope to return back to winning ways when they play Helles Verona at home. Andrea Pirlo’s side are winless in their two matches and were held to a 2-2 by AS Roma before also newly-promoted Crotone held them to a 1-1 draw. Juventus have won only one game while they were awarded a 3-0 win against Napoli after the latter failed to turn-up for the match.

Juventus Predicted Line-Up: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Demiral; Cuadrado, Arthur, Bentancur, Frabotta; Ramsey, Dybala; Morata.

The side are expected to go with a 3-4-2-1 formation for their home match against Verona. Pirolo has used a back-three for all games and will continue with the same. Morata has shown great form in the absence of Ronaldo and is expected to lead the forward line while Dybala could make his first start of the season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2020 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).