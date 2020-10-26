Paul Pogba has rubbished the rumours of him retiring from the French national team following France President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Islamist terrorism. The Manchester United star has deemed the reports of him walking away from international football as ‘unacceptable fake news’. The 27-year-old also added that he is angry and shocked that ‘media’ sources are using his name to create fake headlines. Paul Pogba Reveals Reason Behind Leaving Manchester United in 2012.

Sources from idle East first reported that the Manchester United man has taken offence of France President Emmanuel Macron’s comments on Islamist terrorism and has decided to step down from his duties as a player for the 2018 World Cup winning team. English tabloid The Sun had also published the news, but Paul Pogba has taken to social media to claim the rumours to be fake.

'So The Sun did again... absolutely 100% unfounded news about me are going around, stating things I have never said or thought.' The 27-year-old write on his social media. ‘I am appalled, angry, shocked and frustrated some “media” sources use me to make total fake headlines in the sensible subject of French current events and adding my religion and the French National Team to the pot.’ He added.

See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Oct 26, 2020 at 5:20am PDT

‘I am against any and all forms of terror and violence. My religion is one of peace and love and must be respected. Unfortunately, some press people don’t act responsibly when writing the news, abusing their press freedom, not verifying if what they write/reproduce is true, creating a gossip chain without caring it affects people’s lives and my life. The Manchester United star said further.

Paul Pogba has won 72 caps for France in total, scoring 10 goals for them. The Manchester Unoiled star also played a crucial role in the team’s 2018 World Cup win. The 27-year-old recently featured in the Les Blues 7-1 win over Ukraine in a friendly as well as a 0-0 draw against Portugal and 2-1 win over Croatia in UEFA Nations League.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).