Juventus Relives Paulo Dybala’s Goal Against AC Milan Ahead of their Coppa Italia Semi-Final 2020 Tie (Watch Video)

Paulo Dybala (Photo Credits: Getty)

Juventus will play a cracker of a contest against AC Milan in the Coppa Italia 2019-20 game which will be held at San Siro stadium. After the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to AC Milan, this will be the first time that he will be locking horns with Cristiano Ronaldo. Fans are equally excited to watch the two players together on the field. Now ahead of the game, team Juventus took to social media and relived the goal by Paulo Dybala which was netted during Coppa Italia final. MIL vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final: Tips to Pick Best Team for AC Milan vs Juventus Football Match.

Back then he put the team on 1-0 and won the tournament. Juventus have a strong winning record against Rossoneri as they went on to win nine games against the same. AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli that the team needs to pick up themselves ahead of the contest. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who has been scoring goals since the last 10 games. Zlatan, on the other hand, has netted three goals in the last six outings. Now, let’s have a look at the goal by Dybala which was shared by Juventus.

While speaking about the five-time Ballon d’Or winner during the press conference Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri said, “We will see. I have spoken with him and he told me he is feeling well right now. We will evaluate him on a game-by-game basis."

Probable line ups:

Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Calabria, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Bennacer, Kessie, Castillejo; Calhanoglu; Rebic; Ibrahimovic.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Buffon; Cuadrado, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Dybala; Ronaldo, Higuaìn#miljuv