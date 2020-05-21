Juventus to Start Training in Larger Groups After Cristiano Ronaldo and Other First-Team Players Test Negative for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo in Juventus Training (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Juventus could soon train the whole squad together after all of its players’ latest COVID-19 test reports showed negative results. The Turin-based club had earlier allowed players to take part only in individual and small group training sessions while also strictly adhering to the social distancing norms. But with latest test reports showing negative results, the club can now allow for a larger group to train together. "In the next few days, training will resume in larger groups," the club said in a statement. Among players, whose tests results came negative was also Cristiano Ronaldo, who returned to training after completing a two-week home quarantine. Cristiano Ronaldo Sweats it Out With Team Juventus After a Break of Two Months, Bianconeri Shares Video.

"Yesterday the whole team underwent diagnostic tests, which came back with negative results," the statement published on the club's official website, read. The regular testing is part of the league’s new protocol to avoid players with positive results to train and spread the disease. Daniele Rugani and Paulo Dybala had tested positive earlier but have now been cured and tested negative as per the latest results. Italian Federation Aims to Conclude Serie A 2019-20 by August 20, New Season Gets September 1 Start Date.

"Juventus' training programme continues at Continassa. For several days now, the Juventus players have been carrying out individual training sessions in small groups, all whilst keeping their distance. In the application of the indications by the FIGC’s Federal Medical Scientific Commission, yesterday, the whole team underwent diagnostic tests which came back with negative results; in the next few days training will resume in larger groups."

Meanwhile, all clubs have voted to resume the 2019-20 Serie A season from June 13 despite the government’s instructions declaring that no matches can be held at least until June 14. The league and club heads are to meet once again on May 28 to decide on the fate of the suspended season. Juventus led the Serie A 2019-20 points table by a solitary point when the league was suspended in March. Lazio were placed second just a point behind the reigning champions prior to the coronavirus pandemic halt.