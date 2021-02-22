Juventus would aim to replace Roma in the third position when they host Crotone in their upcoming game of Serie A 2020-21. The upcoming encounter takes place at the Juventus Stadium on Tuesday mid-night (February 23). Although the defending champions are firm favourites for this fixture, their recent form hasn't been exciting. Juve's last Serie A game was an 1-0 defeat to Napoli which was followed by another loss to Porto in the UEFA Champions league round-of-16 match. On the other hand, Crotone are reeling at the last position with 12 points from 22 games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, defender, strikers and mid-fielders for JUV vs CRT match. Cristiano Ronaldo Crashes Into Juventus Team-Mate Alex Sandro While Attempting A Dribble Against Porto.

With both Inter Milan and AC Milan leading the points table with 53 and 49 points respectively, Juventus, having 42 points, can't afford to put up another dismal show. In seven games between the sides, the Bianconeri emerge winners on five occasions, whereas the remaining two meetings resulted in draws. However, one must not forget how Crotone frustrated Juventus with a 1-1 draw at home back in October. Nevertheless, Andrea Pirlo's men aren't likely to get dominated by the struggling Crotone team in this fixture. As the game gets lined up, let's look at the ideal fantasy team.

Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper of this fantasy team.

Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Danilo Luzi da Silva (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Koffi Djidji (CRT) and Sebastiano Luperto (CRT) will be the four defenders.

Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Federico Chiesa (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Eduardo Henrique (CRT) and Milos Vulic (CRT) should be picked as the four midfielders.

Juventus vs Crotone, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Simeon Nwankwo (CRT) will form the two-man forward line.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) should definitely be the captain of your fantasy team whereas his teammate Danilo Luzi da Silva (JUV) can fill the vice-captain slot.

