South Korea would be aiming to take inspiration from their performance in the last edition of the World Cup as they head to Qatar this time. The top Asian side pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Russia last edition when they beat Germany 2-0 in a group-stage encounter. Their win over the 2014 World Champions helped them finish third in the group and above them in the tournament. Although they had failed to make it to the knockout stages, that win remains one of their most memorable ones in history and this time too, they would be keen to pack a punch in Qatar. Portugal Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar: Team POR Schedule & Players to Watch Out For in Football WC

Son Heung-min, one of their major driving forces for success, would be willing to put his best foot forward and lead his side from the front, this time as well. The forward has a knack for scoring important goals, as seen with Tottenham in the Premier League. He had an eye injury that he sustained during a game and now is fit and raring to go. Entering the tournament as underdogs, South Korea have been grouped alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Ghana in Group H. Their face Uruguay in their campaign opener on November 24.

Korea Republic Schedule At FIFA World Cup 2022: Group H Fixtures

Date Fixtures November 24. 2022 Korea Republic vs Uruguay November 28, 2022 Korea Republic vs Ghana December 2, 2022 Korea Republic vs Portuga

Korea Republic Players to Watch Out At FIFA World Cup 2022

Son Heung-min Hwang Uijo Kim Minjae Hwang Inbeom Jung Wooyoung

Korea Republic Squad for FIFA World Cup 2022

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-Gyu (Al-Shabab), Jo Hyeon-Woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-Keun (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors).

Defenders: Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan(Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Hana Citizen), Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul)

Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al-Sadd), Na Sang-ho (Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai),Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Lee Kang-in (Mallorca).

Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-Chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg).

