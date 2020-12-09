The Champions League 2020-21 game between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir took an ugly turn as the teams walked off the field. The assistant coach of Istanbul Basaksehir Pierre Webo was racially allegedly abused racially. This sparked a debate and the players of both sides walked off the pitch. The UEFA had said that the match would resume in a few minutes but that did not happen. Post this, the players like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr, Presnel Kimpembe and others took to social media and posted tweets against racism. Webo was quite furious as he was seen exchanging a few words with the fourth official Sebastian Coltescu who had allegedly commented about his colour. PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir UCL 2020-21 Match Postponed As Players Walk-Off After Alleged Racial Abuse By Match Official.

The video of the incident went viral on social media and the players were also quite disappointed with the turn of events. The footballers from Istanbul decided to not step on to the field. The act also received a lot of criticism from the netizens. But the tweets by football stalwarts took to social media and spoke up against racism. Check out the posts below:

PSG

Kylian Mbappe

SAY NO TO RACISM. ❌❌❌ M.WEBO WE ARE WITH YOU. ✊🏽 — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 8, 2020

Neymar Jr

Here's the video of the entire incident:

PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir was suspended after a match official was accused of racism. It will now be played on Wednesday. (⚠ WARNING: This video contains offensive language) pic.twitter.com/5HypNqvirR — Goal (@goal) December 8, 2020

The match has been postponed to Wednesday and it is said that the referee will be punished if found guilty. The match will begin at 11.25 pm IST. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

