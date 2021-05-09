Football is rapidly gaining popularity in India. While earlier football was limited to few states in India, now they have their own football premier league. It is no wonder sports media dedicated to football are also more popular now. However Indian football fans were still looking for football-related entertainment content as mainstream football media is more about game analytics and less about players, in-game moments, and backstage moments. This is where KYSTAR was able to establish itself as the main source of football-related content in India. KYSTAR is a digital football media company dedicated to bringing out unique stories about competitive games, players, backstage moments, and their practice for the game. Thousands of Indian football fans are now instantly switching on to KYSTAR whenever there is a football league going on.

KYSTAR was started as just a YouTube channel by huge football fan Koray Yalcin. Koray initially kept his channel content simple and mostly about fun moments of popular football players. Soon his channel went viral and started to get an audience all around the world. Koray kept the original format of content but now he is producing videos more professionally. In 2016 KYSTAR officially debuted on Instagram and soon it became an official digital media company from The Netherlands. As of now, it got almost 60k followers on Instagram which is increasing rapidly. On YouTube, KYSTAR has reached almost 500k subscribers and 240 million views worldwide. For real fans of football, KYSTAR keeps bringing personal moments of the game which give you the real experience of the game even at home.

According to Koray the love he gets from Indian football fans is quite amazing. Indian fans not only jump to watch his every single new video but also interact and share it as much as possible. He gets lots of fan mails, requests, and fan messages from India every day. These are some really passionate fans that are very loyal to the game. KYSTAR has also given the love back to Indian fans. KYSTAR is all about showing the different sides of the football game and the football players where you get to see the behind the scenes moments of a football player. It is fascinating to see the mindset of players before the game and how it pays off in their game. To see how hard these players prepare for the game and how they keep a calm mind and get ready for the next game even if they lost the previous one is really inspiring. KYSTAR will continue to bring more entertaining content for Indian football fans in the future too.