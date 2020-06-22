Madrid [Spain], June 22 (ANI): Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hit out at the constant talk surrounding the referring decisions as his side moved to the top of La Liga standings.

His remark comes as Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday (local time) to move to the top of the standings.

In the match, Sergio Ramos' penalty, for a foul on Vinicius Junior had given Real Madrid the lead in the match and then Sociedad's Adnan Januzaj had an effort ruled out for offside.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid's lead after a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) check for a possible handball.

"What bothers me is that in the end we only talk about the referees, it seems that we have not done anything on the field. But we are not going to control the controversy. We won on the field and I think the victory is deserved," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"There is a penalty and I think that for the goal, Karim touches it with his shoulder. These are things of the referee and as always I do not get involved, he does his job and nothing else. I have to respect these things and think only about what we did. It is a deserved victory, which is the most important thing for us," he added.

In the match between Madrid and Sociedad, Mikel Merino struck a goal for the latter, but Madrid managed to hang on to go to the top of La Liga standings.

Ever since the resumption of La Liga, Real Madrid has won three consecutive matches.

The side will now face Real Mallorca on Wednesday, June 24.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are tied on points, but the former has moved to the top of the standings based on a superior head-to-head record with the Catalan side. (ANI)

