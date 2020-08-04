Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri turned 36 on August 3, 2020, and along with the wishes from the fans, even the official account of La Liga wished him on their social media page. The official account of La Liga posted wishes for the Indian captain in Hindi alongside the picture of Sunil Chhetri. " Janamdin Mubarak to the one and only Sunil Chhetri!! 🎉🎂," read the caption of the snap. This is not the first time that the official account of La Liga has posted something in Hindi. Happy Birthday Sunil Chhetri: A Look At Top Five Records By Indian Football Captain As He Turns A Year Older.

Not very long ago did they post Lionel Messi's picture with a caption from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Don'. The snap was caption with the words, “Leo Ko Pakadna Mushkil he nahi na mumkin hai. I am Leo." Even then, the fans couldn't contain their excitement and reacted on the post in the Comments section. For now, have a look at the post for the Indian captain.

The La Liga for a while now has been catering to the fans in India and as well know Hitman Rohit Sharma is the brand ambassador of the Spanish League. Prior to this, the official page of La Liga had called out to Real Madrid's Eden Hazard and captioned the snap with a song from 'Gully Boy' titled 'Apna Time Ayega'. Talking about Chhetri, even Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli wished on Twitter and said, "Happy b'day skip. Have a great one God bless you."

