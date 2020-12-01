Lionel Messi and Antoine Greizmann have come into the news for the wrong reasons. It was said that the two have not been getting well along with each other since the time the Frenchman joined the team. However, the two have been refuting the rumours of the same. Now, here was another instance where the two once again squashed the rumours of a rift between the two. So it was during the match against Osasuna that the two connected the play for up to 26 times. This number is the highest number in which they have played together. Lionel Messi and Greimann have always maintained that they have been very cordial with each other on the field. Antoine Griezmann Denies Rift With Lionel Messi, Distances Himself From ‘Negative’ Comments Made by Former Agent and Uncle.

In fact Ronald Koeman, Barcelona manager had also emphasised that there are enough evidence i.e. pictures on social media to prove that the two get along with each other.. Not very long ago, Greizmann's former manager Eric Olhats had slammed Messi for being deplorable towards the Frenchman. Greizmann's uncle had also slammed Messi. He had further said that Messi controls everything at Barcelona. However, Greizmann said that he has nothing to do with the two of them.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann connected up to 26 times during yesterday's game against Osasuna, the highest number of any game in which they played together. [opta] pic.twitter.com/aiJnV2ZnS2 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 30, 2020

Talking about the match between Barcelona and Osasuna, it was in the news for Messi paying tribute to the late football star Diego Maradona. He had almost produced a Hand of God goal during the game and had also flaunted the New Well Boy's jersey after netting a goal.

