Lionel Messi have reportedly been isolated at Barcelona after failing to force his way out of the club in the summer. Messi had attempted to force a transfer last summer but failed to make his way out of the club. He eventually made a late U-turn and decided to remain at Barcelona. But his failed coup has left the other players in the team ‘unsettled’ and ‘undervalued’. Messi’s comments on the quality of the players and playing style also reportedly didn’t go well with the other players and they have left him alone and on his own. A viral video shows Messi training alone and also staying away from the rest of the squad. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Arthur Melo Opens Up About Similarities and Differences Between the Two Greats.

Messi is in the final year of his contract at Barcelona and has refused to sign a contract extension. He is allowed to sign a pre-contract in January if he does not renew his contract at Barcelona or leave as a free agent next summer. The 33-year-old is certainly committed to the club this season but the unpredictability of his contract situation has left the players in dilemma and has further added to the confusion. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro Brutally Trolls Lionel Messi, Posts a Picture of Argentine Worshipping CR7.

Lionel Messi Isolated at Barcelona?

The video shows Messi maintaining his distance from the other members of the team and also quiet in training. In the video, Messi can be seen lonely and isolated. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was reportedly upset with the club management for selling Luiz Suarez, who was Messi’s closest friend at the club. That has reportedly left him a little disappointed and isolated from the other players in the team.

Barcelona though will hope irrespective of the situation Messi powers the team to a trophy this season. Barcelona have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2020-21 knockouts but have struggled in La Liga and are struggling at eighth in the league points table. Messi, however, led the side to a 1-0 win over Levante in the weekend with his 76th minute handing Barcelona their first win in three games.

