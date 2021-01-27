Lionel Messi has been in the news for his transfer rumours to Manchester City and PSG. It is said that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is all set to break his ties from Barcelona and is planning to join another club. PSG and Manchester City are reportedly the ones who are keen on having Messi on board. Now as per reports it is said that Messi and his family are reportedly learning French. Now, this has once again sparked rumours about how PSG is interested in the Argentine. Not very long ago, Neymar Jr had been very keen on having Messi on board. Mauricio Pochettino Reacts to Neymar’s Wish of Reuniting With Lionel Messi, Says ‘We are Just Focused on the Present’.

The Brazilian had also said that he would be okay if Messi played in his place in the team but the reunion needs to happen. Geoffroy Garétier a French journalist in his article reported about the news and questioned that why would the family learn French If Messi was going to Manchester City. “Messi and all his family, his wife and children are being taught, French. Why is he going to learn French if he is going to sign for Manchester City? This makes no sense. This information, in which I am very confident, is a very reliable source,” he wrote.

Messi had been at loggerheads with Barcelona for a while now. There have been numerous occasions when he had slammed the Catalan Giants openly on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2021 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).