Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Captain Joins Squad for First Team Training Session in a Week (See Pics)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Barcelona fans can finally breathe a sigh of relief as after an entire week of speculations over Lionel Messi’s fitness and his availability for season restart, the 32-year-old has finally joined the team for the training session on Monday. The defending Spanish champions resume the current campaign on June 13, 2020 (Saturday) against Mallorca at the Son Miox stadium as La Liga has decided to complete the remainder of the season behind closed doors after the coronavirus suspension. Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Assures Lionel Messi Fit, Will Be Available for Mallorca Trip.

Doubts were raised over Lionel Messi’s fitness when the Argentine superstar missed a couple of team training sessions last week. It was reported that the 32-year-old trained individually and later confirmed by Barcelona that their captain is nursing a minor thigh complaint and will continue to practise on his own. Lionel Messi Is by Far the Best Player in World: Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

However, the club were not concerned over Messi’s long term absence as they believed that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will be back before the season’s restart. Now any questions can be put to rest as the 32-year-old joined his team in the full training session and there were no reports of him feeling any discomfort.

See Pics

New week! Season is resuming! GET YOUR HANDS IN THE AIR! 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/ZOaq85fpCC — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 8, 2020

Semedo and Monchu Return

With Messi back, it is expected that the Barcelona captain will start the game against Mallorca. Quique Setien has received further boosts as Luis Suarez, who underwent knee surgery in January, has been given a medical green light and is allowed to compete again. Monday’s training session also saw the return on Nelson Semedo and B team midfielder Monchu Rodriguez, who were injured as well.

Barcelona have a full-strength squad for season restart, except Ousmane Dembele, and will be looking for a positive result. The Catalan giants are two points ahead of the arch-rivals Real Madrid in the league and are looking to secure their fifth domestic title in six years.