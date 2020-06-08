Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Coach Quique Setien Assures Superstar Fit, Will Be Available for Mallorca Trip

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi will be fit to play against Mallorca despite issues with right thigh, said Barcelona head coach Quique Setien. Messi, whose absence from training for two successive days last week raised concerned about a possible injury, returned to the facility on Saturday and trained separately from the group after the club had confirmed that Argentine forward has suffered a quadriceps injury ahead of La Liga 2019-20 resumption. Asked if the club captain will be fit for the Mallorca clash next week, Setien downplayed any injury concerns and said that Messi wasn’t the only one who felt discomfort on his legs. Lionel Messi Is by Far the Best Player in World: Dutch Midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

"It's not just Messi - other players haven't trained because they've had niggles," Setien was quoted by Goal as telling to Movistar. "It's happened to lots of them. It's what has happened to everyone or practically everyone since they have been back. Leo has a cramp that's not hugely significant. I think he's perfectly fine and he won't have any problems. It's the same for any other player. We'll see how the league goes and what circumstances come up.” Lionel Messi Returns to Barcelona Training Session After Missing Out Earlier Due to Thigh Injury (Watch Video).

The 32-year-old raised fears of a serious injury after missing the training sessions twice last week. It was reported that he had probably suffered some muscle problem on his thigh and had visited the doctor to learn about the extent of the injury. But the club had downplayed the issue and had informed that Messi had trained at the gym. Later an official statement from Camp Nou that Messi had indeed suffered an injury but it is nothing serious and that he will be back in training in a few days.

He has been central to the club’s fortunes despite being out with a calf injury for the opening two months of the season. Messi currently leads both the scoring and assists charts and has already scored 19 times in La Liga while also creating 41 goals for his teammates.

Barcelona are currently on top of the La Liga points table and currently lead Real Madrid by two points with 11 rounds remaining in the league. The club will also welcome Luis Suarez from a long-term injury. Suarez, whose season was thought to be over after he underwent surgery on his right knee. But with the coronavirus pandemic extending the season, Suarez is fit and raring to go.