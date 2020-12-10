Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Elma dos Santos Aveiro trolls Lionel Messi on social media as she posted a snap of the Argentine worshipping her brother. The post came in after Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0 at the Camp Nou. Ronaldo’s sister posted a picture of her brother who is celebrating a goal and Messi worshipping him on the other side. Ronaldo had scored a couple of goals in the game. Team Juventus was 2-0 up in the first 20 minutes of the match as CR7 converted a penalty into a goal at the 13th minute and then at the 20th minute Winston McKinney joined the party with another goal. The team was blazing guns at Camp Nou and Messi's unit looked like quite hapless as they faced the Old Lady. Cristiano Ronaldo Shuts Down Never-Ending GOAT Debate Between Him and Lionel Messi With a Classy Reply After Juventus Beat Barcelona 3-0 in Champions League 2020-21.

At the 52nd minute of the match, Ronaldo converted yet another penalty into a goal and took the team to a 3-0 win. After which Ronaldo's sister posted the picture on social media. However, Messi fans have not taken this post quite kindly and they have unleashed their fury on her in the comments section. Now, let's have a look at the picture shared by her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elma Aveiro (@elma_oficial)

After the match, Cristiano Ronaldo was asked who between him and Lionel Messi is the real Goat? CR7 had a very classy reply as he said that he wouldn't want to get into that and he is extremely happy that they won the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 10, 2020 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).