Lionel Messi gets honoured at Camp Nou for the most number of appearances for Barcelona. A few days ago he had equalled Xavi Hernandez and had equalled 767 appearances and then a match later, Messi made the most number of appearances for Barcelona. Thus before the match against Real Valladolid, Messi was given special honour. His family including Antonela Roccuzzo and three kids Thiago, Ciro and Mateo posed for a picture where the club presented him with his shirt from 2003-04 in which Messi made his first team debut. Ousmane Dembele Takes Barcelona to 1-0 Win Against Real Valladolid in La Liga 2020-21.

Post this, even his teammates joined the celebration. Barcelona shared these special moments with fans on social media. Talking about the match against Real Valladolid, Barcelona won the game 1-0. It was Ousmane Dembele who won the game for the Catalans with his last-minute goal. Dembele netted a goal at the 90th minute of the match.

Now, let's have a look at the video shared by Barcelona:

With teammates

With this win, team Barcelona has consolidated their position on number two of La Liga 2020-21. The team now has 65 points in their kitty. Atletico Madrid still leads the points table with 66 points. Talking specifically about Messi, for a long time now it is speculated that the Argentine would leave the club. But the new President of Barcelona Joan Laporta said that they will try their level best to make Messi stay at the club.

