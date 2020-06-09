Lionel Messi Provides a Stunning Assist During Barcelona Practice Session, Catalan Giants Describe it as ‘Greatest Touch of All-Time’ (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi and Other Barcelona Players in Training Session (Photo Credits: Instagram/@LeoMessi)

Lionel Messi might have missed out on one practice session, but that doesn’t stop him from being in the headlines after his return. Messi on his comeback once again became the talk of the town for this stunning assist which is described as the greatest touch of all time by the Catalan Giants. Messi had missed out on a practice session due to a thigh injury but made a mark on his return. The assist would surely bring a smile on the faces of Lionel Messi fans. Lionel Messi Injury Update: Barcelona Captain Joins Squad for First Team Training Session in a Week (See Pics).

Talking about the video Messi was placed in an abrupt position to even think of a pass. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner's pass could not materialise into a goal as it was obstructed by the keeper, but the Argentine once again proved that he was an amazing playmaker. The Spanish Giants will play against Real Mallorca on June 13, 2020. Ahead of the restart of La Liga 2019-20, Messi's form would be crucial for Barcelona. Now, let's have a look at the video below:

Greatest touch Of All Time pic.twitter.com/Jt5XXd3HcG — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) June 8, 2020

Team Barcelona stands on number one of the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 58 points in their kitty. Real Madrid is on number two with 56 points. Quique Setien said that Messi was fine and would be participating in the upcoming games. This news would once again leave Barca fans beaming ear-to-ear. The fans and players can't wait for the sporting action to begin sooner after the pandemic of the coronavirus which obstructed all the activities for a couple of months.