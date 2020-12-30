Lionel Messi flew back to Barcelona after an extended Christmas holiday. The Argentine was not included in the side owing to an injury and was watching the match from the stands. The match ended with a 1-1 draw and this surely did not go down well with the fans and they trolled the team for the dismal performance. Also, Lionel Messi who was at the sidelines was also disappointed with the draw and was seen nodding his head in dismay. He was quite disappointed with the result of the match and was seen walking off the stands. Barcelona Ends 2020 With a Disappointing 1-1 Draw Against Eibar, Fans Troll Catalan Giants After the Draw (Read Tweets).

Talking about the game, there were no goals scored in the first half of the match. After the interval, Kike from Eibar scored a goal at the 57th minute of the match and exactly 10 minutes later we had Ousmane Dembele scored an equaliser. Team Barcelona held the possession for 74 per cent of the match and the rest was by the visiting team. After the draw, Messi's reaction went viral on social media and the fans were quite hurt after the disappointing draw. Check it out below:

Lionel Messi at the end of the game. This hurts. pic.twitter.com/SLsvNdeqAv — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) December 29, 2020

After the match, even Ronald Koeman admitted that it is very difficult for the team to win the La Lia 2020-21 title. “We deserved to win. We did enough, we created enough chances to score, we did not score the penalty and then a big mistake in defense and it was one shot on goal from Eibar and it’s 0-1," he said after the game. The team is placed on number six of the La Liga points table.

