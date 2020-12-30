Barcelona’s last game of 2020 ended with a disappointing draw. The match ended with the scoreline reading 1-1 and this has surely not gone down well with the fans. The netizens took to social media to lash out at the team and a few of them even said that Barcelona is now over. Lionel Messi had not been included in the game as he was given an extended holiday for Christmas. Talking about the game Antoine Greizmann missed out on a penalty which could have given them a 2-1 lead in the match. Now, before getting into the tweets let's have a look at how the match panned out for both teams. La Liga 2020-21: 'Very Difficult' for Barcelona to Win This Season, Admits Ronald Koeman.

So for Barcelona, it was Ousmane Dembele who scored a goal at the 67th minute as a response to the net by Kike from the visiting team at the 57th minute. Talking about the possession, the home team dominated it by 74 per cent whereas, the remaining 26 per cent was held by the hosts. The Catalan Giants had a pass accuracy of 87 per cent whereas, 61 per cent for Eibar. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Another one

No focus

What is happening with all barca players they don't has focus to winning they are all playing as if they amateurs.They need to change for the fans and for themselves — Shittu bamidele (@Shittubamidele2) December 29, 2020

Last one

I don't complain about players, but seriously what's wrong with you guys, as a fan I'm very 😞, and as a Gambler I'm very Angry, I'll collect my money from you all in the future. Shame on all of you — Police station don turn Bank! so #EndSars (@U_Me_United) December 29, 2020

After the game, even Ronald Koeman admitted that it would be very difficult for the team to win the La Liga 2020-21. The team is now placed on the number six of the La Liga 2020-21 points table with 25 points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2020 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).