Lionel Messi's debut for Inter Miami is what fans have been waiting for all this while. The star Argentina forward was unveiled in front of the fans at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida in a grand ceremony. Although the event saw a bit of rain play spoilsport, it could not dampen the spirits of those present to witness the historic presentation. Messi would be wearing the number 10 jersey for Inter Miami this season and there has been a lot of craze building up to his debut in the USA. After being officially presented as an Inter Miami player, Messi got down to work soon as he hit the training ground with his teammates in order to gain match fitness ahead of his debut. Match Tickets for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Debut vs Cruz Azul in Leagues Cup 2023 at DRV PNK Stadium Sold Out!

There has been a lot of fans who might have been wondering when Messi would make his debut for Inter Miami. Well, it is not very far away as the Argentine maestro is expected to wear the Inter Miami colours and be in action for the first time for his new club in their Leagues Cup 2023 match against Cruz Azul. The Leagues Cup is a tournament held between USA's MLS clubs and Mexico's Liga MX clubs. Inter Miami have been placed in Group J alongside Cruz Azul and Atlanta United. Tickets for the Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul match at the DRV PNK Stadium have already been sold out, which is a clear indication that the a packed crowd is expected to watch this match. On Which Channel Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Debut Match Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Leagues Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online?

However, David Beckham earlier cast doubt on Messi's debut, stating that he is unsure of the player featuring in this match. Inter Miami have had a terrible campaign in the MLS, with only five wins in 22 games, with three draws and 14 losses. Messi's addition, along with the likes of Sergio Busquets and also Jordi Alba would definitely be a huge boost for the struggling club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2023 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).