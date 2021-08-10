The hype regarding Lionel Messi joining Paris Saint-Germain is growing day by day and it looks certain now that the former Barcelona star with join the new club in Paris. As per reports, Messi's contract will be initially for two years and then it can be extended until June 2024. Messi is expected to draw a salary of around 35 million Euros per season. Meanwhile, as per a report, PSG is planning to unveil Messi’s signing with an illuminated Eiffel Tower. Lionel Messi to Join PSG for Two Years, Argentine Given an Option to Extend His Contract: Reports.

According to report from ESPN journalist Julien Laurens PSG have reserved the Eiffel Tower for Tuesday, August 10. When PSG signed Neymar Jr. it reserved the Tower and illuminated it in 2017. Same is expected for Messi’s signing as well.

PSG will unveil Lionel Messi at the Eiffel Tower in the coming days, sources have told @LaurensJulien 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/FCZhTNLz6H — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 8, 2021

Messi was expected to land in Paris on August 09 but somehow was delayed. PSG fans gad already gathered outside the Le Bourget airport to welcome the star footballer and to their disappointment, Messi was at his Barcelona home.

