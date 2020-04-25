Lionel Messi’s Header During Barcelona vs Sevilla, Supercopa de Espana 2016 Qualifies for ‘Goal of the Day’ (Watch Video)

Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi has been one of the players who has a larger than life image in the world of sports. But a few of the goals by the six-time Ballon d’Or winner have been in the archives of our memories. Now Barcelona revisits the amazing header against Sevilla during the Super de Espana 2016. The Catalan Giants won the game 3-0. This was surely the moment when the fans were left smiling ear to ear as they relive the moment and thus we thought, why not qualify this stunning header for our section ‘Goal of the Day’. This Day, That Year: Lionel Messi Silenced Santiago Bernabeu With His 500th Barcelona Goal.

The official account of Barcelona shared the goal on their social media with a very interesting caption which read, “He’ll beat you any which way.” No sooner Barcelona posted the video on social media the fans reacted the same with way too many memes and they were quite happy with the same. You can check out the post by Barcelona below:

He’ll beat you any which way. pic.twitter.com/FQZ9tYhPNp — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 24, 2020

As of now, the fans all around the world have been waiting for the live-action to start soon. For a while now the sporting action all around the world has come to a halt with the outspread of coronavirus. The players have been confined to their homes. But as per reports, the matches might happen soon. The games will be conducted behind closed doors which means in the absence of the fans. The clubs also will take utmost precautions for the players and the support staff.