This Day, That Year: Lionel Messi Silenced Santiago Bernabeu With His 500th Barcelona Goal

Lionel Messi at Santiago Bernabeu (Photo Credits; Twitter)

Lionel Messi has had some of the best performances of his career against Barcelona’s arch-rivals Real Madrid but few could be more iconic than what the little magical did on this day (April 23) in 2017. With practically the last kick of the game, Messi silenced the entire Santiago Bernabeu crowd as he scored the winning goal to keep his side alive in the title race and send them to the top of La Liga. Lionel Messi a Better Footballer Than ‘Friend’ Cristiano Ronaldo, Feels Wayne Rooney.

The Argentine was like a man possessed in this match, and arguably produced one of the best display's a visiting player has ever put on in Madrid. Still sporting the black-eye from the previous clash against Juventus, Messi was tested even further when he went down after a flailing elbow from Marcelo. With a bloodied white towel in his mouth, the Barcelona man cancelled Casemiro’s early goal as the teams finished level on the break. Lionel Messi in Premier League? Here’s Why the Barcelona Star Will Be A Force to Reckon With in EPL As Well.

Barcelona continued to dominate in the second half as well and the pressure told when Ivan Rakitic unleashed a pile driver with his left foot, leaving Keylor Navas helpless in the Madrid goal. Things got even worse for Los Blancos when Sergio Ramos was shown a straight red for a poor challenge on Lionel Messi. But substitute James Rodriguez came up with an unlikely goal in the final minutes to level the game.

It seemed like, Madrid had managed a crucial point, but it wasn’t meant to be as Messi latched on to a Jordi Alba cut-back and curled one past Navas to put his side 3-2 ahead and record a dramatic win. After the goal, Leo Messi celebrated by taking off his shirt and holding it in front of the Madrid supporters, arrogantly showing them the name of the guy who has terrorized them for over a decade.

Watch the Dramatic Finish

#OnThisDay in 2017, Lionel Messi broke Madridista hearts and left Zidane, Ronaldo and co. stunned, as well as performing one of the most iconic celebrations ever.pic.twitter.com/7wCaHLOk6C — FansBet (@FansBet) April 23, 2020

This was Lionel Messi’s 500th goal for Barcelona and even by his unrivalled high standards, it had been a remarkable performance. The Argentine had come into the game without a goal in his last six clasico's and ended his drought with a scintillating display.