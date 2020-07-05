Liverpool (LIV) will take on Aston Villa (AVL) in the latest round of Premier League 2019-20 fixtures. LIV vs AVL match will be played at Anfield on July 5, 2020 (Sunday). Jurgen Klopp’s men will restart their quest to reach the 100-point mark in the league when they welcome Dean Smith’s side. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy team for Liverpool vs Aston Villa in EPL 2019-20, can scroll down below for more details. Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2019-20 Free Live Streaming Online.

Liverpool were humbled in their last fixture by departing Premier League champions Manchester City. And though the title is secured, Jurgen Klopp will be demanding a response from his side in this game and it could only mean bad news for relegation-threatened Aston Villa. After Joe Gomez’s underwhelming performance against City, Dejan Lovern could be recalled to the Reds line-up. Manchester City Secure Emphatic 4-0 Win over Liverpool.

Aston Villa re 18th in the points table but a win tonight could see them move out of the drop zone at the expense of Watford, who lost against Chelsea in their fixture. However, it will not be an easy task for Dean Smith’s men but Frederic Guilbert and Danny Drinkwater’s return could give them the much-needed boost.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker (LIV) should be in your team without any doubt.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV), Andrew Robertson (LIV) and Tyrone Mings (AVL) must be your defenders.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Oxlade Chamberlain (LIV), Fabinho (LIV), Jack Grealish (AVL), Douglas Luiz (AVL) and Josh McGinn (AVL) can be selected as your midfielders.

Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Mo Salah (LIV) and Roberto Firmino (LIV) must fill the remaining two slots in your team.

Mo Salah (LIV) must be selected as your captain for this clash while Trent Alexander Arnold (LIV) can be selected as the vice-captain.

