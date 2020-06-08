Liverpool Player Harry Wilson Extends Bournemouth Loan Deal

Harry Wilson. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

London, June 8: English Premier League side Bournemouth on Monday said Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson has extended his loan agreement with them until the end of the season. "Harry Wilson has extended his loan agreement with the Cherries and will remain at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season," a statement on Bournemouth's official website read. Having joined Liverpool at the start of the season, the 23-year-old has scored seven Premier League goals for his side across 27 appearances, his first year playing in the top flight.

"He will now remain on the south coast until the campaign's conclusion -- the season being lengthened due to the disruption caused by COVID-19," the statement, on afcb.co.uk, further said. Bournemouth restart their campaign against Crystal Palace on June 20.

The Premier League, which was suspended in March due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, will resume after a 100-day hiatus on June 17 with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, followed by the game between Manchester City and Arsenal on the same evening.

Liverpool, who currently lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining as they chase their first title in 30 years, will play against Everton on June 21. Jurgen Klopp's team will then host Crystal Palace at Anfield on June 24, before taking on Manchester City followed on July 2.