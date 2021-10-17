Mo Salah has been in sensational form for Liverpool this season and the Egyptian also got himself in the recent 5-0 demolition of Watford in the Premier League. Since his arrival to Merseyside, the Egyptian has been one of the best players in English football and the world but in recent months, there have been issues about his new contract as he is yet to reach an agreement on a new deal. Watford 0–5 Liverpool, Premier League 2021–22: Roberto Firmino Scores Hattrick, Mohamed Salah Shines.

According to a report from the Mirror, the speculations regarding Mo Salah's contract renewal have taken pace as his agent Ramy Abbas has flown to Liverpool, possibly to discuss a new deal. The Egyptian striker still has 20 months left on his current contract at Anfield but believes that his contributions should be acknowledged with a new and improved offer. Liverpool Celebrate Captain Jordan Henderson’s 10-Year Anniversary.

It is understood that the new deal is likely to be in the region of £500,000 a week as the winger is asking for a significant pay raise which will make the Egyptian star the best-paid player at Anfield. However, the two parties are well apart after initial talks but given the 29-year-old’s form, it will be difficult for Liverpool to let him leave.

With his goal against Watford, Mo Salah entered the record books as he went level with Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who has also netted 104 times in the Premier League. This makes the Egyptian the highest-scoring African player in the league and he is well set to surpass that record in the coming weeks.

Speaking of the game, Liverpool were brilliant on the day as they emerged 5-0 winners, continuing their undefeated record in the league. Roberto Firmino scoffed a hat-trick as Mo Salah and Sadio Mane also got on the score sheet with the Senegalese star registering his 100th goal in England’s top flight.

