English Premier League 2024-25 leaders Liverpool FC are gearing up to host 16th-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 match will be the 34th league game for both sides this season. Ahead of the match, Liverpool are with 79 points, having 24 wins, seven draws, and only two losses. They are the favourites to win the PL 2024-25, already having a 12 points lead over second-placed Arsenal FC, who have played a game more. Premier League 2024-25: Liverpool Gets Title Boost as Arsenal Drops Points at Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur, regarded as one of the big six in the English top division, are having one of the worst seasons in their history, currently being just two slots above the relegation zone, with only five matches left for the season to end. They however are 16 points above the relegation zone, so are safe to stay in the league. The last time Tottenham faced Liverpool, they were left devastated with a 4-0 loss in the EFL Cup semi-final second-leg.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool are set to host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League 2024-25 on Sunday, April 27. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur EPL 2024-25 match will be played at the iconic Anfield in Liverpool, from 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

The official broadcast partner of the Premier League matches is the Star Sports Network, which will broadcast EPL 2024-25 matches in India. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live telecast will likely be available on the Star Sports Select TV channels. Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, online viewing options are listed below. Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Contract With Premier League Club Liverpool Until 2027.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2024-25 Football Match?

With Star Sports being the official broadcaster, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of the Premier League 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website.

