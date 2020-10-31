Defending champions Liverpool will look to go 3 points clear at the top of the English Premier League when they take on West Ham United at Anfield. The Reds have managed 13 points from 6 games and it is goal difference which keeps them at second in the table at the moment. Despite some setbacks, Jurgen Klopp is slowly gaining momentum and with games coming thick and fast, it is imperative Liverpool keep up the high levels they have set for themselves. West Ham United have earned points against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City so far this season which bears testament to their fighting spirit. Liverpool versus West Ham United will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed live on Hotstar from 11:00 pm IST. Manchester United, Liverpool Working Towards Joining New ‘Breakaway’ European Premier League.

Liverpool have lengthy injury list at the moment with talisman Virgil Van Dijk out for the season and star midfielder Fabinho, who had turned into a makeshift defender now out for three weeks with a hamstring injury. Roberto Firmino looks set to be deployed as a no 10 with Mo Salah leading the attack. Both Sadio Mane and Diego Jota are set to feature for Liverpool in a new 4-2-3-1 formation with Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum the holding players in midfield.

West Ham United will play with five at the back with Vladamir Coufal and Arthur Masuaku as the wingbacks. Declan Rice in midfield is their talisman and his role will be to break up play for West Ham United. Sebastien Haller is the lone man up front for Hammers and his game is well suited to the club’s counter attacking style of play.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Liverpool vs West Ham match in Premier League 2019-20 will take place on October 30, 2020 (Saturday). The match will be played at the Anfield and will begin at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of Liverpool vs West Ham match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Premier League 2021-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels and catch live action on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs West Ham, Premier League 2020-21 Football Match?

Premier League 2020-21 can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports. So fans can either download the Disney+ Hotstar app or log onto the website, to watch the live streaming of Liverpool vs West Ham match. Liverpool have beaten West Ham United 6 out of the last 8 times in the league, the other 2 game ending in a draw. Despite their defensive problems, the reds should have little trouble gaining all three points.

