Real Madrid are aiming to book their place in another Champions League final but will have to do so without two of their regular starters. Carlo Ancelotti’s men take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the UCL 2021-22 semi-final. However, they could be without the services of David Alaba and Casemiro, who are dealing with injuries. UCL 2021–22: Kyle Walker, John Stones Are ‘Doubts’ Against Semifinal Against Real Madrid, Says Pep Guardiola.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the duo have picked up muscular injuries ad are major doubts for the semi-final clash. Casemiro and David Alaba have been named in the squad travelling to Manchester for the encounter but their availability remains in question.

It is understood that Carlo Ancelotti will use the final training session ahead of the encounter to determine whether the duo are fit enough to participate in the game. But the Italian manager can count on left-back Ferlan Mendy, who has returned from injury.

‘From what we saw yesterday in training, we have some doubts about Alaba and some more doubts about Casemiro,’ the manager said in his pre-match conference. ‘Training will tell us more. We have more confidence with Alaba with Casemiro.’ Carlo Ancelotti added.

The two teams faced each other in the round of 16 stage in the 2019-20 season. It was Manchester City that came out on top in that encounter. Pep Guardiola's team advanced with a 4-2 aggregate win over two legs.

Manchester City will again start as the favourites against the record Champions League winners. However, Real Madrid have been sensational in grinding out results this season. The win over Chelsea in the last round was an example of that.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2022 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).